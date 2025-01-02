2 January 2025
Best hockey players of the 21st century

Hockey
News
2 January 2025 18:14
11
Canada's Sportsnet magazine has compiled a list of the best hockey players of the 21st century.

Sidney Crosby, captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, tops the rankings. He is followed by Russian forward Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals in second place, with Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers completing the top three, Idman.biz reports.

The top 10 hockey players of the 21st century, according to Sportsnet, are:
1. Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh)
2. Alexander Ovechkin (Washington)
3. Connor McDavid (Edmonton)
4. Nicklas Lidström (retired)
5. Martin Brodeur (retired)
6. Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado)
7. Pavel Datsyuk (retired)
8. Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay)
9. Patrick Kane (Detroit)
10. Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay)

Idman.biz

