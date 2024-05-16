16 May 2024
EN

Baku Flames coach: "This is a great honor for Azerbaijan"

Hockey
News
16 May 2024 15:42
Baku Flames coach: "This is a great honor for Azerbaijan"

"Baku Flames team, especially the youth, performed very strongly in the tournament."

Zaur Mammadaliyev, coach of Azerbaijan's Baku Flames hockey team, told Idman.biz.

He commented on the performance of our representative at the second international tournament ADIHIC Cup held among Islamic countries in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan. According to Mammadaliyev, the young people in the team showed themselves very well: "This is their first international tournament. They showed themselves at a high level in every respect. This is a great honor for Azerbaijan. A new team, a new sport did not mislead us. The team made us happy with a good result."

Mammadaliyev also announced the latest status of the newly created hockey national team in Azerbaijan: "This sport is new in our country. It's not a cheap sport either. Because all the equipment - clothing, protectors, hockey sticks, etc. it is expensive. Not everyone can afford it. But something can be done with sponsor support. We should have a national team in the future. For now, it is too early to talk about the national team in 1-2 years. After a certain period of time, the accumulation will begin to form. It will take at least 4-5 years for this team to participate in the international tournament."

He said that his main goals are to hold competitions in this sport in Baku and to participate in international tournaments: "This year we planned to hold cup competitions in the capital. However, Baku was not fully ready for this, so we postponed it. We are thinking of holding this race in April 2025. Later, we plan to hold it traditionally in our country. We want more local children in the national team. In my opinion, it would be better if not one, but several hockey teams operate in Azerbaijan. Because competition is necessary. It is not enough for the children to train with each other and have a meeting. Another way is to compete with other teams by sending the team to tournaments often."

It should be noted that Baku Flames team won all matches in group B within the tournament and qualified for group A.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani hockey team took the first place in Kazan
15 May 16:50
Hockey

Azerbaijani hockey team took the first place in Kazan

The Azerbaijani hockey team played its next game
Another VICTORY from Azerbaijan’s hockey team – PHOTO
14 May 11:00
Hockey

Another VICTORY from Azerbaijan’s hockey team – PHOTO

The game ended with the victory of Baku Flames with the score of 11:6
The head coach of the Azerbaijani hockey team: "We intend to reach the international level"
12 February 18:00
Hockey

The head coach of the Azerbaijani hockey team: "We intend to reach the international level"

"These children are of different age groups and at different levels"
The recently established hockey team performed an open practice - PHOTO
12 February 17:50
Hockey

The recently established hockey team performed an open practice - PHOTO

The Heydar Aliyev Sports-Concert Complex's ice rink served as the venue for the preparation
For the first in the history of Azerbaijan: Ice hockey team
7 February 12:48
Hockey

For the first in the history of Azerbaijan: Ice hockey team

A new team has been created in Azerbaijan

Most read

Ball girl mouths “Juve merda” - VIDEO
14 May 17:38
Football

Ball girl mouths “Juve merda” - VIDEO

A ball girl mouthed “Juve merda” before the Fiorentina - Monza match kick off
The second of Barcelona
14 May 09:17
Football

The second of Barcelona

He reached the legendary Andoni Zubizarreta
Italy plays to maintain their title - PRESENTATION
14 May 16:49
Football

Italy plays to maintain their title - PRESENTATION

Different Team in Europe and the World
Mbappe will miss the game against Nice
15 May 13:33
Football

Mbappe will miss the game against Nice

This meeting will be held on May 15 at the Allianz Riviera