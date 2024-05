The Azerbaijani hockey team played its next game.

Idman.biz reports that Baku Flames played the 3rd match in the second international hockey tournament ADIHIC Cup held between Islamic countries in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan.

In the final match of Group B, our team won against Bahrain - 7:3. Thus, Baku Flames became the winner of group B.

It should be noted that the representative of Azerbaijan has so far defeated Bahrain 8:3 and Iran 11:6.

Idman.biz