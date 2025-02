Azerbaijani international handball referees, Emil and Ernest Aghakishi brothers, have received another prestigious appointment.

The duo will officiate a Round of 16 match in the EHF European Cup for men's handball, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani referees will take charge of both legs of the clash between AEK (Greece) and MRK Krka (Slovenia). Both matches will be held in Greece.

The fixtures are scheduled for February 15-16.

