Kur against the Icelandic club

Kur club, consisting of men's handball players, will participate in the next European Cup match today.

Azerbaijani representative, who competes in the European Cup, will hold the return match of the 3rd stage, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani representative will face the Icelandic club Haukar on his field. The game will take place at the Kur Olympic Sports-Educational Center, just like the day before. The Mingachevir club, which played as a guest in the first match, will be the home team this time.

The match will start at 17:00.

European Cup

3rd stage, return match

December 1

17:00. Kur (Azerbaijan) - Haukar (Iceland)

Judges: Dorian Sirbu, Viktor Serdyuk (both Moldovan)

Kur Olympic Sports-Educational Center

First match - 25:30

Idman.biz