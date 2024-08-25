25 August 2024
8 places were given to Azerbaijan in the European Cups

The division of clubs for the European handball cups has been announced.

European Handball Federation has announced the representative number of countries in the 2025/26 season, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani men's teams were not given a place in the Champions League and Europa League. Azerbaijan can order 4 clubs in the European Cup.

In women's handball, Azerbaijan was awarded a total of 4 places. One of them has the opportunity to play in the Europa League, and the others in the European Cup. We will not have a representative in the Champions League.

In the 2024/25 season, 2 men's and 3 women's teams will compete in the European Cup.

