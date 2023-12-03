The European Gymnastics Congress has ended in Sofia

The Congress of European Gymnastics (EG) has ended in Sofia.

According to Idman.biz, the reports of the head of the institution, the heads of the Technical Committee and the Medical Commission were approved at the meeting led by the EG President Farid Gayibov.

The budget for the next two years was also approved and the financial forecast was announced. The European Gymnastics Regulations have been updated and will be published soon.

Maria Petrova-Mihailova (Bulgaria), Hana Liskarova, Vladimir Zeman (both Czech Republic), Bernardo Thomas (Portugal), Oga Kiselovicova (Slovakia), Mircea Dumitru Apolzana (Romania), Monika Vietoff (Germany), Andrea Shinko (Hungary), Heidi Marie Taxdal (Norway) and Maria Stahl (Sweden) were elected honorary members.

Earlier, delegates had voted against the return of athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus to the EG-sponsored competitions. The organization did not support the decision of the International Gymnastics Federation at the Executive Committee in Lausanne in July to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in international competitions in neutral status from January 1, 2024.

153 representatives from 45 countries, including Azerbaijan, participated in the congress. The Azerbaijani delegation included Mariana Vasileva, member of the Executive Committee of the national federation, deputy minister of youth and sports, general secretary Nurlana Mammadzada, technical director Natalya Bulanova and other members of AFG.

The next European Gymnastics Congress will be held in Prague on November 28-29, 2025.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz