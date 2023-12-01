1 December 2023
Congress of European Gymnastics begins its activity in Sofia

Today, the Congress of European Gymnastics under the leadership of Farid Gayibov is starting its work in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.

According to Idman.biz, 45 representatives from 153 countries, including Azerbaijan, will participate in the meeting.

Our country will be represented at the event by the member of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), deputy minister of youth and sports, Mariana Vasileva, general secretary Nurlana Mammadzada, technical director Natalia Bulanova and other representatives of the AGF.

At the two-day congress, relevant issues related to the development of gymnastics on the continent will be discussed.

Bulgarian Minister of Youth and Sports Dimitar Iliev and capital mayor Vassil Terziev are expected to participate in the opening of the forum as guests of honor.

It should be noted that Sofia is hosting the event for the second time since 2019.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz

