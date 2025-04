The final stage of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov has advanced to the final in the hoop event, Idman.biz reports.

He scored 14,000 points in the qualification and showed fourth place.

Thus, Simonov has a chance to compete for the next World Cup award. He is currently the leader of the series, having won medals in all previous stages.

