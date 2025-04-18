18 April 2025
European Champion: “We still have two medal chances—we’ll do our best to make them gold”

Gymnastics
News
18 April 2025 12:00
18
"The atmosphere at the competition is amazing."

That’s what Azerbaijani national team acrobat Raziyya Seyidli told Idman.biz while reflecting on her performance at the ongoing European Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships in Luxembourg.

Seyidli, who won a gold medal in the mixed pairs' tempo routine alongside Aghasif Rahimov, expressed her happiness at successfully defending their title:

"We prepared very seriously for this competition. Yesterday we performed in the tempo routine and did well. We qualified for the finals in first place and managed to keep our lead with a strong final performance. But the competition isn’t over yet—we still have three days to go and two more chances to win medals. We’ll give it our all to make sure those are gold too."

For context, the European Championships in Acrobatic Gymnastics feature 359 athletes from 23 countries and will conclude on April 20.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

