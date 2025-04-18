Belarusians lead in World Cup in Baku, Olympic Champion in fourth place – UPDATE

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is taking place in Baku.

Athletes from groups A and B have performed during the morning and afternoon sessions, Idman.biz reports.

In the All-Around competition, Alina Gornasko has taken the lead. Competing under a neutral flag, the Belarusian gymnast scored a total of 55.800 points for her performances in hoop and ball. Her compatriot, Anastasiya Salos, is in second place with 27.800 points.

Vera Tugolukova (Cyprus - 54.600) is currently in third place overall.

Olympic champion Darja Varfolomeev is in fourth place in the All-Around, with 53.200 points.

Azerbaijan's gymnast, Kamilla Seyidzade, is in 10th place with 50.300 points.

The C and D groups of gymnasts will perform next.

12:45

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup has officially kicked off in Baku.

Athletes from Group A took to the floor during the morning session, Idman.biz reports.

Competing under a neutral flag, Belarusian gymnast Alina Harnasko currently leads the all-around standings. Her performances with the hoop and ball earned her a total score of 55.800 points. Vera Tugolukova of Cyprus follows in second place with 54.600 points, while Finland’s Lia Kallio holds third with 50.550 points.

However, the main contenders are yet to perform. Olympic champion Darja Varfolomeev (Germany), Olympic bronze medalist Sofia Raffaelli (Italy), reigning European all-around champion Stiliana Nikolova, and several other top athletes are set to compete later.

Representing Azerbaijan in the individual competition are Kamilla Seyidzade and Zohra Jafarova.

10:00

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup officially starts today in Baku, welcoming athletes from around the globe.

Gymnasts from 39 countries will take part in the prestigious competition, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented in the individual events by Kamilla Seyidzade and Zohra Jafarova.

On the opening day, participants will perform in the hoop and ball routines, while the evening session will feature group performances, showcasing team coordination and artistic skills.

The World Cup will also see the participation of several star athletes, including Olympic champion Darja Varfolomeev (Germany), Olympic bronze medalist Sofia Raffaelli (Italy), reigning all-around European champion Stiliana Nikolova, China’s Olympic gold-winning group team, and many more.

