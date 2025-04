Artistic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Osijek, Croatia.

Azerbaijani national team member Nikita Simonov has reached the finals in the hoop exercises, Idman.biz reports.

He showed the fourth result in the qualification - 14.333. In this competition, Turkish Adem Asil (14.400) advanced to the final from first place.

Simonov leads the overall tournament standings of the World Cup. He won the stage in Baku, and won silver medals in the German cities of Cottbus and Antalya, Turkiye.

Idman.biz