Azerbaijan’s artistic gymnast Nikita Simonov has solidified his lead in the World Cup series for still rings.

After three stages, Simonov remains at the top of the overall rankings with 80 points, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani gymnast secured gold in Baku (30 points) and silver in both Cottbus (Germany) and Antalya (Turkiye), earning 25 points in each event.

With podium finishes in every ranking tournament since the start of the year, Simonov continues to dominate the standings.

