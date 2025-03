China's national rhythmic gymnastics team will be represented by five athletes at the World Cup to be held in Baku on March 6-9.

Zhongchan Liu, Zhivel Meng and Minji Huang will compete in the men's competition, and Yuming Chu and Rongi Li will compete in the women's competition, Idman.biz reports.

Zhongchan Liu won the world championship in 2018.

Teams from 15 countries will compete in the World Cup.

Idman.biz