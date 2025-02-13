13 February 2025
Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts set sights on success in Budapest

Gymnastics
News
13 February 2025 17:28
The Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team has set off for Hungary to compete in an international event.

Idman.biz reports that athletes representing the Ojag Sport club will participate in the Gracia Cup tournament, which kicks off tomorrow in Budapest.

Under the guidance of coach Simara Jafarova, gymnasts Zeynab Ismayilova, Gulnur Mammadli, and Evelin Yoshpa will also perform at the Roma Cup competition.
The event’s judging panel will include Laman Goyushova, serving as a tournament referee.

