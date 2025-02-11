11 February 2025
EN

Gymnastics Federation launches local competition season

Gymnastics
News
11 February 2025 12:58
9
The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is set to kick off its local competition season.

Idman.biz reports the first event will take place at the traditional venue, the National Gymnastics Arena. The competition will feature the 9th National Trampoline Championship, the 21st National Tumbling Championship, and the Baku Championship.

The competitions will be held on February 14-15, with athletes competing in various age categories for the title.

In the trampoline competition, athletes will compete in individual and synchronized events across the following age groups:

Little ones (2016-2018)
Children (2013-2015)
Teenagers (2011-2012)
Youth (2009-2010)
Adults (2008 and older)

In the tumbling competition, athletes will compete in individual and synchronized events across the same age categories. Winners will be determined based on the total score from two attempts during the qualification round.

