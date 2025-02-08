Americans intensely preparing for the World Cup in Baku

The USA Gymnastics Federation has shared updates on the national team’s preparation for their upcoming trip to Baku.

American athletes are gearing up for the Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup, set to take place on February 22-23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

The report highlights that trampoline gymnasts have been training in Colorado Springs, at the Olympic Training Center, refining their routines for both the Baku World Cup and the Winter Classic tournament.

The USA will have one of the largest delegations, sending 16 athletes —eight competing in trampoline and eight in tumbling. Notable names include Paul Bretscher, Trevor Harder, and Shelby Nobuhara.

The World Cup will feature gymnasts from 15 countries, making it a highly competitive event.

Idman.biz