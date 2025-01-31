Team USA brings largest squad to Baku for Trampoline & Tumbling World Cup

Team USA will field the largest squad at the Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup, set to take place in Baku from February 21-23.

A total of 16 American athletes will participate in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Eight gymnasts will compete in the trampoline events, while the other eight will showcase their skills in tumbling. Notable athletes include Paul Bretscher, Trevor Harder, Shelby Nobuhara, and others.

The World Cup will bring together athletes from 15 countries, making it a highly competitive event.

Idman.biz