Four gymnasts representing Spain in upcoming World Cup in February

Spain’s trampoline gymnastics team will be represented by four gymnasts at the World Cup to be held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that for the first ranking event of the year, which will take place on February 22-23 at the National Gymnastics Arena, the Spanish team will include David Franko, Raul Sanchez, David Vega, and Jorge Martin.

The World Cup in Baku will serve as a preparation stage for the Spanish team ahead of the World Championship, which will be held in Pamplona, Spain, from November 6-9.

