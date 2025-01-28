28 January 2025
EN

Four gymnasts representing Spain in upcoming World Cup in February

Gymnastics
News
28 January 2025 17:13
22
Four gymnasts representing Spain in upcoming World Cup in February

Spain’s trampoline gymnastics team will be represented by four gymnasts at the World Cup to be held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that for the first ranking event of the year, which will take place on February 22-23 at the National Gymnastics Arena, the Spanish team will include David Franko, Raul Sanchez, David Vega, and Jorge Martin.

The World Cup in Baku will serve as a preparation stage for the Spanish team ahead of the World Championship, which will be held in Pamplona, Spain, from November 6-9.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Dmitriy Kramarenko provides update on Gymnast daughter’s recovery
15:16
Gymnastics

Dmitriy Kramarenko provides update on Gymnast daughter’s recovery

"The doctor’s strategy focused on preserving the knee joint so she could continue her career"
Azerbaijan’s gymnasts to compete in World Cup – Names Announced
27 January 18:09
Gymnastics

Azerbaijan’s gymnasts to compete in World Cup – Names Announced

The World Cup will be held in Cottbus, Germany, from February 20 to 23

Seminar on trampoline gymnastics conducted by Patrick Siegfried - PHOTO
27 January 17:18
Gymnastics

Seminar on trampoline gymnastics conducted by Patrick Siegfried - PHOTO

A trampoline gymnastics seminar was held at the National Gymnastics Arena

Japan will come to Baku with star squad
25 January 13:55
Gymnastics

Japan will come to Baku with star squad

The team will include eight athletes, including one of the most titled gymnasts on the planet, Hikaru Mori
Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete in World Cup in Baku
24 January 23:56
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete in World Cup in Baku

Mahsudova, Malkin, and others ready to represent Azerbaijan on home soil
International categories of Azerbaijani judges announced
23 January 17:52
Gymnastics

International categories of Azerbaijani judges announced

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has announced the list of judges who achieved high results in international judging courses

Most read

Journalist reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's thoughts on Messi
26 January 15:22
Football

Journalist reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's thoughts on Messi

The journalist emphasized that the Portuguese footballer has incredible respect for Lionel Messi
Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested
27 January 16:15
Football

Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested

Nainggolan has been arrested as part of a cocaine trafficking investigation

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle
16:03
Football

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle

Mauro Icardi seeks guidance from famous American actor Johnny Depp on divorce issues
Dadashov played 69 minutes
26 January 17:57
Football

Dadashov played 69 minutes

Ankaragucu, featuring Azerbaijan national team striker Renat Dadashov, played its next match