Baku World Cup poster unveiled

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has officially unveiled the poster for the upcoming Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup, set to take place in Baku.

Leading gymnasts from around the world are expected to participate in this prestigious event, Idman.biz reports.

The Organizing Committee has already begun accepting entries, with athletes from 15 countries—including Spain, Italy, Japan, Algeria, and the USA—confirming their readiness to compete in Azerbaijan's capital.

The competition will feature top performers vying for the coveted AGF Trophy, awarded to athletes with the highest scores.

The event is scheduled for February 22-23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

