There will be a new refeering system in gymnastics

A new refeering system will be introduced in rhythmic gymnastics.

Noha Abu Shabana, head of the Artistic Gymnastics Technical Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), said this, Idman.biz reports.

Saying that technology is changing very fast and it is necessary to adapt to it, the expert continued:

"We intend to switch to a new referee and apply artificial intelligence. We don't want to replace the referees, but we want to help them, to use technology when they have doubts."

