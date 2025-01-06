6 January 2025
EN

Trampolining stars ready to kick off the new season in Baku

Gymnastics
News
6 January 2025 16:41
15
Trampolining stars ready to kick off the new season in Baku

The stars in Baku will launch the new season of trampoline gymnastics.

The first World Championship of the year will be hosted in our capital on February 22-23, Idman.biz reports.

This season will see an increase in the number of stages, rising to six, compared to last year, which had five tournaments in the World Championship.

World Championship Calendar
Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup 2025

February 22-23 – Baku
April 5-6 – Riccione (Italy)
July 5-6 – Coimbra (Portugal)
September 27-28 – Varna (Bulgaria)
October 3-5 – Antibes (France)
October 11-12 – Stuttgart (Germany)

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ojag Sport to host 'The Magical World of a Child'
15:37
Gymnastics

Ojag Sport to host 'The Magical World of a Child'

The show, titled "The Magical World of a Child," will take place on January 12 at the Baku Olympic Complex
Azerbaijani sports suffered a heavy loss
4 January 16:29
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani sports suffered a heavy loss

Faig Rajabov passed away at the age of 92
2025 European Gymnastics calendar announced - PHOTO
2 January 18:29
Gymnastics

2025 European Gymnastics calendar announced - PHOTO

Two major continental events will take place in Azerbaijan

Zohra Aghamirova begins coaching sareer
2 January 12:01
Gymnastics

Zohra Aghamirova begins coaching sareer

Recently retired Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Aghamirova is starting her coaching career
Australian gymnast: "Baku has all the conditions for gymnastics"
30 December 2024 12:42
Gymnastics

Australian gymnast: "Baku has all the conditions for gymnastics"

Aleksandra Kiroy-Bogatyryova also spoke about the work schedule in Baku
Last training of the year from Azerbaijani gymnasts - PHOTO
30 December 2024 10:33
Gymnastics

Last training of the year from Azerbaijani gymnasts - PHOTO

Athletes tried to perfect the movements by performing with various tools

Most read

Luka Modrić makes history with record-breaking goal for Real Madrid - VIDEO
4 January 10:38
Football

Luka Modrić makes history with record-breaking goal for Real Madrid - VIDEO

Luka Modrić has etched his name into Real Madrid’s history books
Qarabag approve Juninho’s move to Sevilla
4 January 09:59
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag approve Juninho’s move to Sevilla

Qarabag’s Brazilian star Juninho is set to join Spanish club Sevilla, as the transfer has been officially confirmed
Unpleasant "guest" to former national football player - PHOTO - VIDEO
4 January 15:52
Football

Unpleasant "guest" to former national football player - PHOTO - VIDEO

A bear entered the garden of the former defender, who is currently the head coach of the Mexican team Monterrey

Azer Bagirov, who underwent surgery, announced his latest condition
4 January 15:17
Football

Azer Bagirov, who underwent surgery, announced his latest condition

The specialist said that he is feeling well now