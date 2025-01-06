Trampolining stars ready to kick off the new season in Baku

The stars in Baku will launch the new season of trampoline gymnastics.

The first World Championship of the year will be hosted in our capital on February 22-23, Idman.biz reports.

This season will see an increase in the number of stages, rising to six, compared to last year, which had five tournaments in the World Championship.

World Championship Calendar

Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup 2025

February 22-23 – Baku

April 5-6 – Riccione (Italy)

July 5-6 – Coimbra (Portugal)

September 27-28 – Varna (Bulgaria)

October 3-5 – Antibes (France)

October 11-12 – Stuttgart (Germany)

Idman.biz