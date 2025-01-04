4 January 2025
4 January 2025 16:29
Azerbaijani sports suffered a heavy loss.

Veteran gymnast Faig Rajabov, who had great contributions to the development of Azerbaijani sports for many years, passed away, Idman.biz reports.

He passed away at the age of 92.

Faig Rajabov Abdul was born on February 19, 1933 in Baku. Already at an early age, Faig Rajabov began to succeed in gymnastics. He was the champion of the Baku and Azerbaijan championships among teenagers, as well as the spartakiades held among students. As a member of the national team of Azerbaijan, the athlete, who was the master of sports of the USSR in sports gymnastics, participated in the championships of the USSR, the spartakiade of the peoples of the USSR.

Rajabov worked in public works for many years. He was the president of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 1980-1990, the general secretary of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan in 1994-1997 and a member of the Technical Commission of the European Committee.

In 2022, Faig Rajabov was awarded the honorary title of Physical Education and Sportsman of the Republic of Azerbaijan for his services in the development of physical education and sports.

Faig Rajabov Rajabov died on January 3, 2025. The collective of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation deeply mourns the family members, relatives and relatives of the deceased and wishes them patience.

Faig Rajabov is the grandfather of Teymur Rajabov, a well-known chess player of Azerbaijan and the world, three-time European champion, winner of the World Cup.

Idman.biz

