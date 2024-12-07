Azerbaijan championship among rhythmic gymnasts will be held

On December 9-11, the 29th Baku championship and championship in rhythmic gymnastics will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The gymnasts representing Ocag Sport Club, Specialized Olympic Reserves Children's and Youth Gymnastics School (BGM), Republican Complex Sports School, Grasia Sports Club, Sarhadchi Olympic Sports Center, and Shagan Olympic Sports Complex will compete in the competition. they will join the fight for the title of the strongest, Idman.biz reports.

At the championship, athletes will demonstrate their skills in the age categories of children (born in 2014-2016), teenagers (born in 2011-2013) and youth (born in 2010-2011).

In the three-day competition, the winners will be determined according to age groups in individual all-around and individual instruments.

The championship will start on December 9-10 at 10:00, the last day at 12:00.

