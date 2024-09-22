Azerbaijan is in the leading position in the world championship

Azerbaijan's acrobatic gymnastics team leads the medal ranking at the world championship.

Azerbaijani representatives won 4 medals in the competition held in Guimaraes, Portugal, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan team has 3 gold and 1 silver medals. The mixed pair of Agasif Rahimov-Raziya Seydli took the top spot in balance movements, and the men's pair of Daniel Abbasov-Murad Rafiyev took the highest place in the mixed and balance movements. In addition, Azerbaijan took the 2nd place in the team score.

In the ranking, Belgium (3-0-0) took the second place, and China (2-0-1) took the third place.

The world championship will be concluded today.

Idman.biz