Next gold of Azerbaijan in World Championship - PHOTO

Azerbaijan's acrobatic team achieved another success in the world championship in Gimaraish.

Daniel Abbasov-Murad Rafiyev men's pair is on the top of the podium, as Idman.biz reports.

During the balance exercises, the Azerbaijani gymnasts scored 28,540 points and won the gold medal. The next two places were taken by acrobats from Portugal and Kazakhstan.

Azerbaijan won the 3rd medal in the World Championship. Before that, the men's pair of Daniel Abbasov-Murad Rafiyev won another gold medal, and the team secured a silver medal in the team competition.

Idman.biz