Azerbaijani acrobats became world champions

Azerbaijan's men's duet Daniel Abbasov - Murad Rafiyev won the title of world champion in acrobatics.

Azerbaijani gymnasts won the first place in the finals of the joint action at the world championship held in Guimaraes (Portugal), Idman.biz reports.

They received 28,500 points from the judges, ahead of their competitors from Portugal and Kazakhstan, who won silver and bronze respectively.

It is the second medal of Azerbaijan team in the world championship. Before that, Azerbaijani athletes won a silver medal in the competition.

