FIG distinguishes Azerbaijani gymnast

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) distinguished the name of an Azerbaijani gymnast on the eve of the Aerobic World Age Group Competitions, which will begin today in Pesaro, Italy.

Idman.biz reports that Maryam excelled in a similar competition held in Baku 3 years ago. The athlete won a bronze medal in that tournament.

FIG mentioned that Topchubashova will be among those who will be back for more.

In Pesaro, Maryam will perform not only in the individual competition, but also in the group.

Idman.biz