20 September 2024
EN

Azerbaijani acrobats reach finals in three categories at Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships

Gymnastics
News
20 September 2024 12:11
13
Azerbaijani acrobats reach finals in three categories at Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships

According to the results of the opening day of the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Guimaraes (Portugal), Azerbaijani acrobats advanced to finals in three categories.

Idman.biz reports that the Mixed Pair of Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli took third place in the qualifying round of dynamic exercises.

They scored 28,400 points.

Also, the Men's Group consisting of Riad Safarov, Rasul Seyidli, Abdullah Al-Meshaihi and Seymur Jafarov reached the finals in the dynamic routine.

Before that, the pair of Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov among the men qualified for the finals of dynamic exercises.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

FIG distinguishes Azerbaijani gymnast
12:41
Gymnastics

FIG distinguishes Azerbaijani gymnast

" They will all be back for more..."
Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships: Azerbaijani acrobats reach the finals
19 September 18:00
Gymnastics

Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships: Azerbaijani acrobats reach the finals

The Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships has started in Guimaraes, Portugal.

Azerbaijani aerobics team to compete in World Age Group Championship
19 September 14:35
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani aerobics team to compete in World Age Group Championship

Azerbaijani gymnasts will compete both individually and in various group events
FIG evaluated the chances of Azerbaijan national team in the world championship
18 September 18:21
Gymnastics

FIG evaluated the chances of Azerbaijan national team in the world championship

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) assessed the chances of the Azerbaijani team on the eve of the acrobatics world championship, which will start tomorrow in Guimaraes (Portugal)
The team of the Azerbaijan national team has been announced - PHOTO
18 September 16:02
Gymnastics

The team of the Azerbaijan national team has been announced - PHOTO

Azerbaijan will compete with 10 gymnasts in the championship to be held in Guimaraes
African minister visited the National Gymnastics Arena - VIDEO
18 September 14:17
Gymnastics

African minister visited the National Gymnastics Arena - VIDEO

It was reported that the minister got acquainted with the existing conditions and sports infrastructures created here

Most read

Carlos Chandia: “This is a yellow card, but it will cost you your jersey”
19 September 18:24
World football

Carlos Chandia: “This is a yellow card, but it will cost you your jersey”

Despite Lionel Messi playing for Argentina in the final, the team could not win due to the referee's stubborn zeal
Scorer of the World Cup has died
18 September 15:25
Football

Scorer of the World Cup has died

He died after a long illness
World-famous travelers cross Caspian Sea - from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO
17 September 18:55
Other

World-famous travelers cross Caspian Sea - from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO

Both travelers traveled 186 miles (300 kilometers) to reach Azerbaijan
Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"
19 September 14:24
Football

Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"

"I am very happy to be here. I'm a little excited"