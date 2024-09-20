Azerbaijani acrobats reach finals in three categories at Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships

According to the results of the opening day of the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Guimaraes (Portugal), Azerbaijani acrobats advanced to finals in three categories.

Idman.biz reports that the Mixed Pair of Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli took third place in the qualifying round of dynamic exercises.

They scored 28,400 points.

Also, the Men's Group consisting of Riad Safarov, Rasul Seyidli, Abdullah Al-Meshaihi and Seymur Jafarov reached the finals in the dynamic routine.

Before that, the pair of Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov among the men qualified for the finals of dynamic exercises.

