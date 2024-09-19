19 September 2024
Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships: Azerbaijani acrobats reach the finals

The Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships has started in Guimaraes, Portugal.

Idman.biz reports that in the morning part of the program, the men's pair Daniel Abbasov - Murad Rafiyev from Azerbaijan started the fight.

The three-time European champions performed in the qualifying round of dynamic moves.

Gymnasts who scored 27,020 points qualified for the final in this competition.

Duets from Spain, Portugal, Bulgaria, Canada, Great Britain, Ukraine and Kazakhstan also qualified for the finals.

