The 2024 Asia Gymnaestrada, set to take place in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The Azerbaijani team will take part in the Gymnaestrada in Gymnastics for All (GfA) to be held from September 13 to 15.

Per Idman.biz, the team includes Fidan Badalova, Aygun Ismayilova, Rena Fataliyeva, Ellada Kardashaliyeva, Alfiya Mantova, Humay Gafarova, Shahana Jafarova, Darya Kshnyakin and Anastasia Kshnyakin.

The coach of the team is Ruslan Eyvazov.

Idman.biz