5 September 2024
5 September 2024 13:17
Azerbaijani delegation to participate in TeamGym: Meet the names - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani delegation that will take part in the TeamGym international competition to be held in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy has been announced.

As Idman.biz reports, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) provided information about this.

The delegation to represent Azerbaijan:

Gymnasts: Adil Hajizada, Nihat Muradli, Elnur Mammadov, ⁠Aydin Alizada, ⁠Ramin Demirov, ⁠Rasul Ahmadzada, ⁠Mansum Safarov, ⁠Tofig Aliyev.

Coaches: Hafiz Rzayev, Faig Rustamov, Shahmurad Gudratli.

Judge: Akif Karimli.

TeamGym manager: Inara Israfilbeyova

The competitions will be held from September 6 to 8.

