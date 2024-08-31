2nd day at the rhythmic gymnastics coaching and refereeing seminar - PHOTO

The 2nd day of the rhythmic gymnastics coaching and refereeing seminar in Baku was successfully completed.

It was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Idman.biz reports.

Under the leadership of Noha Abu Shabana, the president of the Technical Committee on rhythmic gymnastics of the International Gymnastics Federation, more than 60 specialists who participated in the event with the participation of Nataliya Bulanova, a member of the Technical Committee and sports director of the AGF, gained new knowledge.

At the seminar, guidelines were given for the new rules for the next Olympic period, as well as practical exercises and discussions were held.

Idman.biz