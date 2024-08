A coaching and refereeing seminar was started in Baku under the leadership of Noha Abou Shabana, president of the Artistic Gymnastics Technical Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation.

More than 60 participants take part in the training organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Idman.biz reports.

The aim of the two-day seminar is for local experts to learn the new rules for the next Olympic period.

