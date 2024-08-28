2025 Gymnastics CALENDAR

The calendar of the most prestigious rhythmic gymnastics competitions of 2025 has been announced.

The International Gymnastics Federation has published a list of important tournaments of the year, Idman.biz reports.

One of these competitions is the Baku stage of the World Cup. The tournament will take place on April 18-20.

World cup stages

April 4-6. Sofia (Bulgaria)

April 18-20. Baku

April 25-27. Tashkent (Uzbekistan)

July 18-20. Milan (Italy)

Challenge Cup

May 9-11. Portimao (Portugal)

July 11-13. Cluj-Napoca (Romania)

41st European Championship

June 4-8. Tallinn (Estonia)

3rd world championship among young people

June 18-22. Sofia (Bulgaria)

32nd World Universiade

July 16-20. Rhine-Ruhr region (Germany)

41st world championship

August 20-24. Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)

