28 August 2024
2025 Gymnastics CALENDAR

28 August 2024 16:08
The calendar of the most prestigious rhythmic gymnastics competitions of 2025 has been announced.

The International Gymnastics Federation has published a list of important tournaments of the year, Idman.biz reports.

One of these competitions is the Baku stage of the World Cup. The tournament will take place on April 18-20.

World cup stages
April 4-6. Sofia (Bulgaria)
April 18-20. Baku
April 25-27. Tashkent (Uzbekistan)
July 18-20. Milan (Italy)

Challenge Cup
May 9-11. Portimao (Portugal)
July 11-13. Cluj-Napoca (Romania)

41st European Championship
June 4-8. Tallinn (Estonia)

3rd world championship among young people
June 18-22. Sofia (Bulgaria)

32nd World Universiade
July 16-20. Rhine-Ruhr region (Germany)

41st world championship
August 20-24. Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)

