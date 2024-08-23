Noha Abu Shabana comes to Azerbaijan

Noha Abu Shabana, president of the technical committee on rhythmic gymnastics of the International Gymnastics Federation, will visit Azerbaijan.

It was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), Idman.biz reports.

During her visit to Azerbaijan, she will share her valuable knowledge and experience with local experts. The events to be held on August 30-31 will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena and will begin at 3:00 p.m. Professional coaches will participate in the "Seminar on coaching and refereeing for national experts" held by the guest.

Idman.biz