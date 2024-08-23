TeamGym in Baku is among the main gymnastics events of the year - PHOTO

European Gymnastics (EG) presented the calendar of the main competitions to be held until the end of the year.

It list includes the TeamGym European Championship to be held in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

The competition will take place on October 16-19. Teams from fourteen countries applied to participate in the tournament.

498 athletes will come to Baku. There are 268 adults and 230 teenagers among them.

The main gymnastics tournaments to be held before the end of the year:

September 19-22. Pesaro (Italy). Acrobatics World Championship

September 22-27. Burgas (Bulgaria). Golden Age gymnastics festival

September 27-29. Guimaraes (Portugal). Aerobics World Championship

