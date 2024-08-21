21 August 2024
Azerbaijani gymnast was chosen as the Queen of the Tournament - PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
21 August 2024 13:46
25
International rhythmic gymnastics tournament Alma Cup was held in Kazakhstan.

Azerbaijani athletes won 2 gold and 1 silver medals in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

In addition, Azerbaijani representatives won 1 nomination. In the adult competition, Zahra Jafarova became the champion in all-around. Sofia Mammadova won 1st place and Ayan Sadygova 2nd place in the youth competition. Sofia was also awarded the title of winner in the nomination Queen of the Tournament.

The competition took place in the city of Almaty.

Idman.biz

