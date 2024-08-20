21 August 2024
World championship and three world cups in Baku: CALENDAR of rhythmic gymnasts

20 August 2024 18:10
The International Gymnastics Federation has approved the calendar of rhythmic gymnastics competitions for the new Olympic cycle.

The list includes the competitions of the next three years, Idman.biz reports.

During this period, three world championships will be organized, one of which will be held in Baku. The World Cup in our country will take place on September 15-19, 2027 and will be a license to Los Angeles 2028.

According to tradition, world cups will be held in our capital. Baku stage will take place on April 18-20 next year, and on April 17-19 in 2026. In 2028, the world cup in the capital is planned for May 14-16.

As for the world championships, Rio de Janeiro will host the 2025 (August 20-24) and Frankfurt 2026 (August 12-16).

