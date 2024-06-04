International Gymnastics Federation approved the license of Azerbaijan

The International Gymnastics Federation approved the license of the Azerbaijani team for the Paris Olympics in group exercises.

Our team qualified for the French capital based on the results of the European Championship, Idman.biz reports.

The team consisting of Zeynab Hummetova, Darya Sorokina, Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamila Aliyeva, and Yelizaveta Luzan received the only license that found its owner in the European Championship. Our team achieved this success by taking the fourth place in all-around.

Idman.biz