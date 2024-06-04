4 June 2024
EN

International Gymnastics Federation approved the license of Azerbaijan

Gymnastics
News
4 June 2024 15:52
26
International Gymnastics Federation approved the license of Azerbaijan

The International Gymnastics Federation approved the license of the Azerbaijani team for the Paris Olympics in group exercises.

Our team qualified for the French capital based on the results of the European Championship, Idman.biz reports.

The team consisting of Zeynab Hummetova, Darya Sorokina, Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamila Aliyeva, and Yelizaveta Luzan received the only license that found its owner in the European Championship. Our team achieved this success by taking the fourth place in all-around.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Zeynab Hummatova: "I don't choose them" - PHOTO - VIDEO
17:56
Gymnastics

Zeynab Hummatova: "I don't choose them" - PHOTO - VIDEO

She spoke about the attention paid to this sport in Azerbaijan
Polish SUCCESS of Azerbaijani gymnasts
3 June 09:20
Gymnastics

Polish SUCCESS of Azerbaijani gymnasts

The Azerbaijani national team stood out in the 13-19 age category
Farid Gayibov: "We believe that "Swimming for All" will become even more popular."
2 June 16:57
Gymnastics

Farid Gayibov: "We believe that "Swimming for All" will become even more popular."

"This is the second year that we have held the "Swimming for All" competition."

The sports director of the AGF is a candidate for the Technical Committee of the FIG
2 June 12:55
Gymnastics

The sports director of the AGF is a candidate for the Technical Committee of the FIG

Elections to the committee will take place on October 25 at the organization's congress in Doha
Farid Gayibov was a candidate for the position of president of the International Gymnastics Federation
2 June 11:54
Gymnastics

Farid Gayibov was a candidate for the position of president of the International Gymnastics Federation

The elections will be organized on October 25 in Doha within the Congress of FIG
Mariana Vasilyeva: "Gymnastics for All is developing in the regions" - PHOTO
1 June 19:11
Gymnastics

Mariana Vasilyeva: "Gymnastics for All is developing in the regions" - PHOTO

The 2nd Baku International Challenge in the category Gymnastics for All has started in Baku Boulevard

Most read

Ronaldo expelled from the national team - REASON
3 June 10:05
Football

Ronaldo expelled from the national team - REASON

The country's press reported on this
Azerbaijan is waiting for the game with France
10:31
Football

Azerbaijan is waiting for the game with France

Elshad Guliyev's team will play its last match in the group stage
Azerbaijan hitter becomes 15th in Europe
3 June 11:44
Volleyball

Azerbaijan hitter becomes 15th in Europe

The best hitters of the European Golden League among female volleyball players have been announced
Vagif Sadygov: "This is our sore point" - PHOTO - VIDEO
3 June 17:05
Football

Vagif Sadygov: "This is our sore point" - PHOTO - VIDEO

He touched on the current situation of children's football and expressed his opinion on the vacant position of head coach in the Azerbaijan national team