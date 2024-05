The next European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship will be held in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia.

Idman.biz reports that the date of the most prestigious continental competition of 2025 in this category has been confirmed.

The competition will be held on June 4-8. A new Olympic cycle will start with this championship.

It should be noted that Estonia will host the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship for the first time.

