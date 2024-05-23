23 May 2024
EN

Azerbaijan national aerobics team will perform in Japan – PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
23 May 2024 17:23
34
Azerbaijan national aerobics team will perform in Japan – PHOTO

Aerobic World Cup will be held in Yokohama, Japan.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team will also participate in the competition.

They will compete in three categories. Medina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov will perform in the mixed doubles competition. Together with Dilara Gurbanova, they will show their skills as part of the "triple".

Gurbanova will also try her hand at the individual competition. The Azerbaijan national team will go to the tournament under the leadership of Mariana Koleva. Azerbaijani judge Lala Huseynova will also be among the judges of the World Cup.

It should be noted that the competition, which will start on May 25, will last for two days.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

European Championship: Azerbaijani gymnasts start, final for juniors
10:08
Gymnastics

European Championship: Azerbaijani gymnasts start, final for juniors

Today, gymnasts will perform in two types
"Gymnastics for All" Challenge to be held in Baku
22 May 17:56
Gymnastics

"Gymnastics for All" Challenge to be held in Baku

This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation
European Gymnastics Championship kicks off
22 May 10:53
Gymnastics

European Gymnastics Championship kicks off

The continental championship is the last license competition before the Olympics
Siyana Vasileva will be an expert in coaching courses in Larnaca
20 May 17:53
Gymnastics

Siyana Vasileva will be an expert in coaching courses in Larnaca

EG Technical Committee will organize coaching courses in Larnaca, Cyprus on October 11-14
The representative of Azerbaijan participated in the Technical Committee meeting in Budapest
20 May 17:48
Gymnastics

The representative of Azerbaijan participated in the Technical Committee meeting in Budapest

The event is dedicated to the European Championship, which will start on May 22
Natalya Bulanova will be an expert at the Judges Course
20 May 15:25
Gymnastics

Natalya Bulanova will be an expert at the Judges Course

She will speak as an expert at this prestigious event together with Noha Abou Shabana, president of the Technical Committee for Rhythmic Gymnastics of FIG

Most read

Qarabag goalkeeper in EURO-2024
22 May 15:21
Football

Qarabag goalkeeper in EURO-2024

The 25-year-old player is one of three goalkeepers in the running for a transfer to Germany
New world record: 56 penalties - VIDEO
21 May 14:03
Football

New world record: 56 penalties - VIDEO

This happened in the third league of the Israeli championship
Slovenia squad for EURO-2024
21 May 15:37
Euro 2024

Slovenia squad for EURO-2024

There are 30 players in the team
Europe After 24 years– PRESENTATION
22 May 17:02
Euro 2024

Europe After 24 years– PRESENTATION

Idman.biz continues the presentation of the participants of EURO-2024