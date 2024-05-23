Azerbaijan national aerobics team will perform in Japan – PHOTO

Aerobic World Cup will be held in Yokohama, Japan.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team will also participate in the competition.

They will compete in three categories. Medina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov will perform in the mixed doubles competition. Together with Dilara Gurbanova, they will show their skills as part of the "triple".

Gurbanova will also try her hand at the individual competition. The Azerbaijan national team will go to the tournament under the leadership of Mariana Koleva. Azerbaijani judge Lala Huseynova will also be among the judges of the World Cup.

It should be noted that the competition, which will start on May 25, will last for two days.

Idman.biz