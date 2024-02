Azerbaijan’s gymnastics team will participate in two consecutive international tournaments.

Idman.biz reports that the members of the national team - Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, Rasul Ahmadzada, Mansum Safarov, and among the women, Nazenin Teymurova will participate in the competition on February 15-18 in Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

On February 22-25, our gymnasts will test their strength at the World Cup in Cottbus, Germany.

