14 February 2024
EN

Gymnasts of Ojag Sport won 10 medals in Dubai - PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
12 February 2024 15:04
Gymnasts of Ojag Sport won 10 medals in Dubai - PHOTO

Queen Cup international rhythmic gymnastics tournament was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Idman.biz reports that the gymnasts of Ojag Sport club won 10 medals in the competition.

Neslihan Akbarli (without equipment), Alsu Abdullayeva (without equipment, clubs), Nilufar Gasimova (without equipment, ribbon), Nuray Mammadova (ball) won the gold medal. Inara Abiyeva was awarded gold (clubs) and bronze (without equipment) medals, while Aylin Yusifli was awarded silver (clubs) and bronze (ball) medals.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The Gymnast and the Coach of the Year has been chosen
13 February 16:30
Gymnastics

The Gymnast and the Coach of the Year has been chosen

He beat all his opponents with 52 percent of votes
Sutthiragsa: "It's a great experience to gather in Baku" - INTERVIEW
13 February 14:40
Gymnastics

Sutthiragsa: "It's a great experience to gather in Baku" - INTERVIEW

"It's a really interesting experience"
Azerbaijani gymnasts will participate in 2 international tournaments
13 February 12:13
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnasts will participate in 2 international tournaments

Our gymnasts will test their strength at the World Cup
The strongest rhythmic gymnasts were revealed in the championship of Shusha Sports School and Ojag Sport - PHOTO
12 February 11:37
Gymnastics

The strongest rhythmic gymnasts were revealed in the championship of Shusha Sports School and Ojag Sport - PHOTO

20 athletes participated in the competition
Azerbaijani gymnasts won 9 medals in Luxembourg - PHOTO
12 February 09:00
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnasts won 9 medals in Luxembourg - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national artistic gymnastics team successfully performed at the international competition held in Luxembourg
Test training of tumblers - PHOTO
11 February 16:03
Gymnastics

Test training of tumblers - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani tumbling team held a test training

Most read

Azerbaijani gymnasts won 9 medals in Luxembourg - PHOTO
12 February 09:00
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnasts won 9 medals in Luxembourg - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national artistic gymnastics team successfully performed at the international competition held in Luxembourg
Romario better than Haaland and Mbappe? - VIDEO
13 February 15:33
World football

Romario better than Haaland and Mbappe? - VIDEO

Striking claims from the Brazilian legend
Idman.biz TV is starting a new project - Soon... - VIDEO
13 February 09:56
Other

Idman.biz TV is starting a new project - Soon... - VIDEO

Idman.biz TV is starting a new project. In the program, which will be hosted by one of the country's well-known TV presenters, famous faces of show business will demonstrate their sports skills
Gurban Gurbanov: "We’re a bit excited but it’s normal" - VIDEO
13 February 16:34
Azerbaijan football

Gurban Gurbanov: "We’re a bit excited but it’s normal" - VIDEO

"Everything is OK. Each of the players is well prepared for the game"