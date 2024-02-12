Gymnasts of Ojag Sport won 10 medals in Dubai - PHOTO

Queen Cup international rhythmic gymnastics tournament was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Idman.biz reports that the gymnasts of Ojag Sport club won 10 medals in the competition.

Neslihan Akbarli (without equipment), Alsu Abdullayeva (without equipment, clubs), Nilufar Gasimova (without equipment, ribbon), Nuray Mammadova (ball) won the gold medal. Inara Abiyeva was awarded gold (clubs) and bronze (without equipment) medals, while Aylin Yusifli was awarded silver (clubs) and bronze (ball) medals.

