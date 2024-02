The Azerbaijani national artistic gymnastics team successfully performed at the international competition held in Luxembourg.

Idman.biz reports that the gymnasts won 9 medals in the "LUXGR Cup 2024" tournament.

Among adults, Kamilla Seyidzade was awarded 2 gold (all-around, clubs), 2 silver (hoop, ribbon) and 1 bronze (ball) medals.

Among the youth, Nazrin Abdullayeva (hoop), Sofiya Mammadova (ribbon), Deniz Abdullazade (clubs) won silver, and Fidan Gurbanli won bronze (all-around).

Idman.biz