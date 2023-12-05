5 December 2023
EN

Athletes of Kurdamir and Shirvan have started training at the National Gymnastics Arena - PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
5 December 2023 16:13
Members of the rhythmic gymnastics section of the Kurdamir and Shirvan Olympic Sports Complexes have started a training camp at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Idman.biz reports that the main goal of the training, which will continue until December 9, is to develop gymnastics in the regions and strengthen the training of athletes.

14 gymnasts born in 2010-2015 participated in the exercises.

Rhythmic gymnastics coach of Kurdamir and Shirvan Olympic Sports Complex, Laman Zeynalzade, said that the trainings held here stimulate the development of gymnasts and help them prepare well for competitions: "Rhythmic gymnastics competitions are waiting for us in December. We constantly conduct exercises to achieve high results. It is the second time that we are training at the National Gymnastics Arena. Conditions have been created for us here."

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

