27 March 2025
Azerbaijan U19 futsal team faces Croatia

27 March 2025 10:10
Today, Azerbaijan's U19 futsal team will play its next match in the main qualifying round of the UEFA Futsal EURO 2025.

The Azerbaijan team will face Croatia in their second group stage match, Idman.biz reports.

The game will kick off at 22:00 Baku time.

The tournament is being held in Croatia, and in the group's other match, Turkey will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina.

UEFA Futsal EURO 2025, main qualifying round
Group VII, Matchday 2
March 27
20:00 CET / 22:00 Baku time
Croatia vs. Azerbaijan
Referees: Liviu Dumitru Cita (Romania), Filipa Prata (Portugal), Rastislav Behancin (Slovakia)
Ribnjak Sports Hall, Omiš, Croatia

Idman.biz

