Azerbaijan U19 futsal team faces Croatia

Today, Azerbaijan's U19 futsal team will play its next match in the main qualifying round of the UEFA Futsal EURO 2025.

The Azerbaijan team will face Croatia in their second group stage match, Idman.biz reports.

The game will kick off at 22:00 Baku time.

The tournament is being held in Croatia, and in the group's other match, Turkey will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina.

UEFA Futsal EURO 2025, main qualifying round

Group VII, Matchday 2

March 27

20:00 CET / 22:00 Baku time

Croatia vs. Azerbaijan

Referees: Liviu Dumitru Cita (Romania), Filipa Prata (Portugal), Rastislav Behancin (Slovakia)

Ribnjak Sports Hall, Omiš, Croatia

