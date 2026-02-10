Azerbaijani sports official placed under house arrest amid corruption case

Zaur Akhundov, the president of the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation, has been placed under house arrest after criminal proceedings were launched against him, İdman.Biz reports.

As reported by Qafqazinfo, a court decision has already been taken regarding Zaur Akhundov. The Baku Military Court ruled to apply house arrest as a preventive measure, citing the defendant’s permanent place of residence and the absence of a realistic risk that he could evade the investigation.

Under Azerbaijani law, house arrest is considered a direct alternative to pre-trial detention. The measure restricts a suspect from leaving their place of residence and imposes additional limitations while the investigation is ongoing.

Akhundov, who heads the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation, is being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Directorate under the Prosecutor General. He has been charged under Article 179.4 of the Criminal Code, which relates to embezzlement on a particularly large scale.

The case has attracted wider attention after it emerged that Akhundov’s brother, Ramin Akhundov, who serves as head of the Araz-Nakhchivan football club, is currently wanted in connection with a separate criminal investigation into cigarette smuggling.

The developments come amid increased scrutiny of governance and financial transparency within Azerbaijan’s sports institutions.