10 February 2026
Azerbaijani sports official placed under house arrest amid corruption case

Futsal
News
10 February 2026 11:30
Zaur Akhundov, the president of the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation, has been placed under house arrest after criminal proceedings were launched against him, İdman.Biz reports.

As reported by Qafqazinfo, a court decision has already been taken regarding Zaur Akhundov. The Baku Military Court ruled to apply house arrest as a preventive measure, citing the defendant’s permanent place of residence and the absence of a realistic risk that he could evade the investigation.

Under Azerbaijani law, house arrest is considered a direct alternative to pre-trial detention. The measure restricts a suspect from leaving their place of residence and imposes additional limitations while the investigation is ongoing.

Akhundov, who heads the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation, is being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Directorate under the Prosecutor General. He has been charged under Article 179.4 of the Criminal Code, which relates to embezzlement on a particularly large scale.

The case has attracted wider attention after it emerged that Akhundov’s brother, Ramin Akhundov, who serves as head of the Araz-Nakhchivan football club, is currently wanted in connection with a separate criminal investigation into cigarette smuggling.

The developments come amid increased scrutiny of governance and financial transparency within Azerbaijan’s sports institutions.

