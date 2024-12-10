Sainz posts best result after leaving Ferrari

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz has successfully turned the page in his career with a strong performance.

During the morning session of the post-season Formula 1 tests in Abu Dhabi, the four-time Grand Prix winner posted the fastest lap time while driving for Williams, Idman.biz reports.

Over the first four hours of testing, Sainz completed a total of 60 laps, with a best time of 1:24.435, securing the top spot in the standings. His former Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc, finished second, while Lando Norris of McLaren took third place.

Among the other notable results, Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda, driving for Red Bull, placed 11th, over a second behind Sainz’s best time.

Idman.biz