Daniel Ricciardo: "We expected to perform well in Baku"

Daniel Ricciardo, the pilot of the Alpha Tauri team, shared his thoughts on the reasons for his unsuccessful performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Australian pilot, who once won in Baku, finished the race in 13th place, Idman.biz reports.

"A week ago, we expected to do well at the Baku track, where the car was configured for less downforce, but we didn't do well there," said Ricciardo.

He finished his training session in Singapore on Friday with the sixth result, losing only 0.004 seconds to the driver of McLaren, the winner of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri, and his teammate Yuki Tsunoda in Alpha Tauri by one hundredth.

