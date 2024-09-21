21 September 2024
EN

Daniel Ricciardo: "We expected to perform well in Baku"

Formula 1
News
21 September 2024 15:31
28
Daniel Ricciardo: "We expected to perform well in Baku"

Daniel Ricciardo, the pilot of the Alpha Tauri team, shared his thoughts on the reasons for his unsuccessful performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Australian pilot, who once won in Baku, finished the race in 13th place, Idman.biz reports.

"A week ago, we expected to do well at the Baku track, where the car was configured for less downforce, but we didn't do well there," said Ricciardo.

He finished his training session in Singapore on Friday with the sixth result, losing only 0.004 seconds to the driver of McLaren, the winner of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri, and his teammate Yuki Tsunoda in Alpha Tauri by one hundredth.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Fernando Alonso: "If we were eighth in Baku, it was a miracle"
20 September 17:16
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso: "If we were eighth in Baku, it was a miracle"

"We still need to find more pace"
Perez and Sainz at peace after Baku crash
20 September 14:21
Formula 1

Perez and Sainz at peace after Baku crash

"We screwed up"
Alexander Albon: "This weekend we'll aim to build on the momentum from Baku"
19 September 12:27
Formula 1

Alexander Albon: "This weekend we'll aim to build on the momentum from Baku"

Williams drivers Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto won more points in Baku than in the first 16 stages of the season
Vasseur: "We probably missed out the last lap"
17 September 18:16
Formula 1

Vasseur: "We probably missed out the last lap"

The Ferrari boss, Fred Vasseur, spoke about the mistakes made by his team in the strategy at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Piastri confessesI: “I felt a bit sorry for my race engineer”
17 September 15:49
Formula 1

Piastri confessesI: “I felt a bit sorry for my race engineer”

"I was never going to have another one"
Perez’s father rushed to hospital
17 September 14:33
Formula 1

Perez’s father rushed to hospital

“Everything happened after the [Baku] accident”

Most read

Carlos Chandia: “This is a yellow card, but it will cost you your jersey”
19 September 18:24
World football

Carlos Chandia: “This is a yellow card, but it will cost you your jersey”

Despite Lionel Messi playing for Argentina in the final, the team could not win due to the referee's stubborn zeal
‘Courtois, the return of number 1’ documentary series launch - VIDEO
20 September 16:01
Football

‘Courtois, the return of number 1’ documentary series launch - VIDEO

"Courtois, the return of number 1”
Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"
19 September 14:24
Football

Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"

"I am very happy to be here. I'm a little excited"

FIDE: Carlsen accepts G.O.A.T. Award
20 September 15:08
Chess

FIDE: Carlsen accepts G.O.A.T. Award

Carlsen and Polgar received their awards at the gala evening